Tesla Launches Virtual Museum – Inside Tesla

Tesla, the renowned electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has unveiled its online museum, Inside Tesla. Accessible through the Tesla App and WeChat mini program, the museum offers a retrospective of the company’s journey, an overview of its current offerings, and a glimpse into the future.

The virtual display is divided into three chapters. The first chapter highlights Tesla’s car manufacturing expertise, featuring the progression from the first-generation Roadster in 2008 to the current models like the ‘S’, ‘3’, ‘X’, and ‘Y’.

The second chapter focuses on Tesla’s technological innovations, particularly its advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). It showcases the Tesla Bot, a virtual guide within the museum, as well as the Full Self-Driving (FSD) processor, which is expected to be released in China soon. Additionally, the Roadster 2.0 makes an appearance in this section.

In the final chapter, Tesla highlights its commitment to sustainability. It presents initiatives such as the Supercharger charging system, Solar Roof rooftop solar panels, and Powerwall home battery. The company also shares its vision for a fully sustainable future before 2050, as outlined in its 2022 Environmental Impact Report.

Despite a recent 10.9% decline in sales of Tesla’s China-made EVs, the Model Y remains the best-selling luxury car in China. Tesla’s journey in China has had its ups and downs, with the closure of its first showroom last year and ongoing upgrades to the Shanghai Gigafactory. However, Inside Tesla not only provides an overview of the brand but also offers an optimistic outlook for the next decade and beyond.

