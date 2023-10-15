Markets Weekly Roundup: War in the Middle East and Earnings Reports

In the coming week, investors will be closely monitoring the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and its impact on oil prices and global markets. Crude oil prices gained nearly 6% last week following the attack on Israel. While the stock market benchmarks ended the week mixed, senior managing director Mark Mahaney of Evercore ISI expects stock prices of Amazon and Meta to go much higher.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney is set to celebrate its 100th anniversary on Monday. Despite recent challenges, including executive upheaval and a proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz, Disney is considering various strategies to turn its fortunes around, including potential asset sales.

Earnings reports will also be in focus this week. Lockheed Martin, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, and Interactive Brokers Group are among the companies reporting before the opening bell. Additionally, Tesla and Netflix, two of the largest companies, will report earnings on Wednesday. Tesla has seen a significant increase in revenue and net income, while Netflix has experienced a surge in subscriber growth and revenue.

Beyond earnings reports, economic data on retail sales, industrial production, business inventories, and the housing market index will provide insights into the state of the economy. The release of jobless claims data and existing home sales will also be important indicators to watch.

In international news, the EU Commission chief and EU Council president will be in the U.S. to meet with President Biden for an EU and U.S. summit.

