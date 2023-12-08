Tesla’s Cybertruck Faces Mixed Response in Survey as Pricing and Specifications are Revealed

A recent survey conducted Canaccord Genuity reveals that a majority of respondents would not purchase Tesla’s Cybertruck following its first delivery event. According to the survey, 67% of respondents answered “no” when asked if they would buy the Cybertruck after pricing and specifications were revealed, while 33% answered “yes”. The survey included a broad group of respondents who were not among the 2 million Cybertruck reservation holders.

Canaccord analyst George Gianarikas stated that the survey results were better than expected, with two-thirds of respondents expressing disinterest in the Cybertruck. Gianarikas attributed this disinterest to the vehicle’s unconventional appearance, noting that the look of the truck either excited or repelled potential buyers.

One of the factors that disappointed potential buyers was the pricing of the entry-level version of the Cybertruck. Tesla initially stated that prices would start at $39,000, but the rear-wheel drive version with a 250-mile range is priced at $60,990. Gianarikas acknowledged that the Cybertruck is not cheap, but emphasized that the innovative technology incorporated in the vehicle, such as the move to a 48-volt architecture and steer-by-wire technology, sets it apart.

The 48-volt architecture enables greater efficiency and cost savings, as the wiring for this system contains significantly less material. Additionally, the Cybertruck is the first production car to feature steer-by-wire technology, which improves maneuverability and ease of use. These technological advancements, coupled with the striking design of the Cybertruck, could enhance Tesla’s brand positioning in the market, despite potential lower sales volume compared to models like the Model 3 or Model Y.

As Tesla continues to develop and refine the Cybertruck, analysts believe that the introduction of lower-priced versions could drive higher sales volume in the future. Although the initial survey results seem discouraging, the combination of innovative technology and a polarizing design may ultimately attract buyers to the Cybertruck.