Tesla Expands Imports from India, Boosting Auto Component Suppliers

Tesla Inc, the renowned U.S. electric car manufacturer, is set to increase its imports of components from India, according to Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal. The move comes as the growing importance of Indian auto component suppliers in Tesla’s supply chain becomes evident. Goyal expressed his pride in this development through a post on the social media platform X (previously known as Twitter) after visiting Tesla’s manufacturing facility in California.

While Goyal was unable to meet with Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk during his visit to the Fremont plant, he stated that Tesla plans to double its imports of components from India. In September, Tesla announced its aim to source components worth between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion from India this year, a significant increase from the $1 billion in components purchased last year.

The purpose of Goyal’s visit to the United States was to discuss Tesla’s plans to establish a factory in India, manufacture an affordable $24,000 car in the country, source additional components, and develop a robust charging infrastructure nationwide. Further discussions between Goyal and Musk were expected to take place, per Reuters’ previous report.

This move Tesla to expand its imports from India demonstrates the country’s growing influence in the global automotive industry. It serves as a testament to the quality and competitiveness of Indian auto component suppliers, positioning them as key players in the electric vehicle supply chain.

