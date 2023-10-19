“Porte dérobée” in Messaging Apps: French Interior Minister Calls for Access to Encrypted Conversations

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has expressed his support for a “backdoor” in encrypted messaging applications, stating the need for negotiation in this matter. In a recent interview on BFMTV, Darmanin discussed the limitations of intelligence gathering following the deadly terrorist attack in Arras that took the life of Dominique Bernard, a French teacher.

Darmanin specifically mentioned encrypted messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Signal, which are sometimes used terrorists and criminals for communication. He expressed his desire for these platforms to provide access to conversations to law enforcement when necessary.

WhatsApp, Signal, and iMessage, among others, use end-to-end encryption protocols, meaning that only the two individuals involved in the conversation have access to its content. This has resulted in an ongoing conflict between authorities in many Western countries and major American tech companies like Apple and Facebook.

During the interview, Darmanin expressed regret that the law does not allow for the imposition of a “backdoor” requiring these platforms to break their encryption upon demand from authorities, such as a judge or a prefect. This kind of development would require a complete reassessment of end-to-end encryption and would pose the risk of these “voluntary” software vulnerabilities being exploited malicious actors.

Darmanin emphasized that if messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram could provide access to conversations deemed threatening, it would significantly expedite the investigative process. However, he acknowledged that no Western country, including the United States, where many of these platforms are based, has been successful in achieving this goal so far.

While authorities can resort to more invasive methods, such as installing spyware to record all activity on a mobile device, in order to access encrypted conversations, this approach opens up the entire messaging activity on the device.

In conclusion, the French Interior Minister’s call for a “backdoor” in encrypted messaging apps highlights the ongoing debate between the need for public safety and the importance of protecting user privacy. Finding a balance between these two concerns remains a challenge for governments and tech companies worldwide.

