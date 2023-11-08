The Rise of Supernatural Horror Films on Netflix

Supernatural horror films continue to captivate audiences long after Halloween has passed. The latest addition to Netflix’s vast collection, Insidious: The Red Door, has quickly climbed the charts, claiming the number one spot on the streaming service’s list of most-watched films.

Insidious: The Red Door premiered in theaters in July 2023 and proved to be a global success, grossing an impressive $189 million at the box office. Its arrival on Netflix on November 4th has only amplified its popularity.

The film is set in 2019, nine years before the events of Insidious: Chapter 2, and follows the story of Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) as he grapples with his strained relationship with his son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins), after a difficult divorce from Renai (Rose Byrne). However, things take a haunting turn when both father and son start experiencing chilling memories of The Further, a dark parallel dimension explored in previous films.

Insidious: The Red Door marks Patrick Wilson’s directorial debut and features a talented ensemble cast, including Sinclair Daniel, Hiam Abbass, Andrew Astor, Juliana Davies, and more. It is worth noting that although this film serves as a sequel to Insidious: Chapter 2, it is actually the fifth installment in the franchise. The films were released out of chronological order, but for those looking to experience the story from beginning to end, the recommended watch order is Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015), Insidious: The Last Key (2018), Insidious (2010), Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), and finally, Insidious: The Red Door (2023).

If you’re a horror film enthusiast or simply looking for a chilling movie night, Insidious: The Red Door promises to deliver supernatural thrills and keep you on the edge of your seat. Grab your popcorn and prepare for a spine-tingling experience!

