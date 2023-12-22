Netflix’s Sci-Fi Series “The Silent Sea” Leaves Viewers Wanting More

After its release on Netflix in December 2021, the Korean-language series “The Silent Sea” has garnered a dedicated fan base and rave reviews. Despite its popularity, the show has yet to receive a second season, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting more episodes. The eight-episode-long series, which has an impressive 80 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, follows a group of space explorers on a perilous mission to collect samples from an abandoned research facility on the moon.

Starring Gong Yoo and Heo Sung-tae, known for their roles in “Squid Game,” and Bae Doona from “Sense8,” “The Silent Sea” has captivated audiences with its stunning visuals and gripping storyline. Viewers have praised the series, with one person describing it as “loved it!!” and another calling it “the only great series I can remember.” However, many express their disappointment that a second season has not been confirmed.

Despite the lack of an official announcement from Netflix, there is hope for fans of “The Silent Sea.” The streaming platform referred to the show as “season one” rather than a “limited series,” indicating that a second season could still be in the works. Gong Yoo, one of the show’s stars, expressed his belief that the series has the potential for further development and praised its contribution to the Korean space sci-fi genre.

As fans eagerly await news of a possible second season, “The Silent Sea” continues to be available for streaming on Netflix. With its intriguing plot and talented cast, the series has left viewers wanting more and has the potential to become a long-lasting sci-fi hit.