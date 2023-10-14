New Video Emerges of Hamas Militants Interacting with Israeli Children

A disturbing video surfaced last night, allegedly showing armed Gazan terrorists playing with Israeli children during the initial stages of a terror attack. The footage, which was first released on a Hamas-backed Telegram social media channel, depicts masked gunmen interacting with young children, including rocking a baby in a pram and engaging in conversation with a toddler. The video’s caption reads, “Hamas fighters, showing compassion for children in the midst of the kibbutz battles on day one of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.” The authenticity of the video and its specific details, such as the location and date, have not been independently verified the Daily Mail.

Hamas spokesman Bassem Naeem has claimed the video is genuine, although no further information was provided. The video has been widely shared on social media platforms in the Middle East, sparking revulsion among viewers. It is believed that Hamas is employing this footage as propaganda to showcase their apparently humane treatment of Israeli children, some of whom are among the approximately 150 hostages reported to have been captured.

In response to the video, others have accused Hamas of using the children, including infants as young as a few months old, as human shields. The fate of these children remains unknown. Extremism expert Anthony Glees denounced the video as “revolting, repugnant, and sadistic beyond measure.” He drew comparisons to the fake propaganda images created the Nazis, who deceived Jews presenting labor camp scenarios that ultimately ended in gas chambers. Glees emphasized the emotional impact on the relatives of those depicted in the video, highlighting the anguish they must feel upon witnessing their loved ones in such a distressing situation.

The footage features at least eight Hamas militants gathered around a table in what appears to be a garden in a kibbutz. A visibly frightened toddler, dressed only in pajamas, is seen perched on the lap of an armed terrorist, while another scene depicts a militant gently rocking a pram with a crying baby inside. One fighter can be observed carrying a child in each arm, partially concealing his face with a Hamas bandana. The fate of the parents of these children is unknown.

There are no visible signs of blood or evidence of recent fighting in the video, with the militants seeming calm and relaxed despite allegedly being involved in a meticulously planned and lethal mission. The video has raised concerns regarding the welfare and safety of the children involved, as well as the motivations and tactics employed Hamas in their ongoing conflict with Israel.

Note: This article is based on information from an original source article. Sources:

– Daily Mail

– Jerusalem Post