Netflix Users React to Shocking Ending of Leave The World Behind

Netflix users are taking to social media to express their horror after watching the recently released psychological thriller, Leave The World Behind. As viewers search for an alternative to the constant stream of Christmas content, this apocalyptic film has quickly become the center of attention. Adapted from Rumaan Alam’s novel of the same name, the movie is written, produced, and directed Sam Esmail.

The official synopsis provided Netflix states, “A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout.” As the potential crisis looms, both families must make difficult decisions while coming to terms with their role in this collapsing world. With a star-studded cast including Julia Roberts, Myha’la, Ethan Hawke, and Mahershala Ali, Leave The World Behind seemed like a must-watch for many.

However, some viewers were left disappointed and took to Twitter to express their frustration with the film’s ending. One user vented, “I just finished Leave The World Behind. What kind of f**king ending!” Another commented, “The ending pissed me off for real not worth it.” Despite these negative responses, some fans defended the movie, arguing that those who disliked the ending missed the movie’s underlying message.

In an interview with Variety, Rumaan Alam, the author of the novel, reflected on the controversial ending. He found it to be “so satisfying and so rewarding” due to the unexpected infusion of humor that director Sam Esmail excels at. Alam explained that the ending serves as a reminder of the power of art and its ability to provoke a diverse array of reactions from audiences.

Whether viewers loved or hated the ending, Leave The World Behind continues to create waves in the Netflix community. Regardless of the mixed reviews, this thought-provoking thriller provides audiences with a unique rollercoaster experience that will leave them questioning the boundaries of reality and the significance of the abrupt conclusion.