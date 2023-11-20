Crowd Reaction at 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Highlights Contrasting Cricket Cultures

Spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad made a striking impression as they filled the world’s largest stadium wearing India jerseys, creating an ocean of blue. However, as India began to lose the World Cup ODI final against Australia, disappointed fans began to leave the stadium in large numbers. This left the post-match presentation ceremony with just a handful of people in attendance.

The incident sparked a strong reaction on social media, with many users criticizing the crowd at Ahmedabad for lacking the true spirit of the game. Social media users drew comparisons to crowds at smaller stadiums across India, such as Eden Garden and Wankhede, highlighting how fans in those venues would have displayed unwavering support for their team till the very end.

The contrasting cricket cultures between stadiums became apparent. An example was cited of a friendly match between Australia and India at DY Patil stadium last year. Despite being a smaller venue, the crowd at DY Patil showed immense passion for the game, even after the event’s emcee had to conclude at 10 PM. This demonstrated the essence of cricket culture that money cannot buy.

Critics further pointed out that during the World Cup final in Ahmedabad, the players had to plea to a silent crowd to support the Indian team, highlighting a lack of enthusiasm unlike the vibrant support seen at other venues. This led to speculation that the stature of the Narendra Modi Stadium might have played a role in the indifferent atmosphere.

The incident of fans leaving before the presentation ceremony drew strong condemnation, with social media users expressing disbelief at the lack of respect shown towards the winning team and their captain. Leaving the winning captain alone on the stage was seen as a disrespectful act the host country, tarnishing India’s reputation as a gracious host.

This incident highlights the importance of fostering a genuine cricket culture, one that goes beyond the size of the stadium and focuses on the passion and loyalty of the fans. Cricket is more than just a game; it is a celebration of sportsmanship and camaraderie. It is crucial to cultivate an environment where fans stay till the very end to celebrate the achievements of both teams, regardless of the outcome.

