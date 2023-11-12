Netflix Reveals Teaser for Terminator: The Anime Series

Netflix has unveiled a thrilling glimpse into the highly anticipated Terminator: The Anime Series, created renowned Japanese animation studio Production G. Breaking new ground for the franchise, this eight-episode series will transport viewers to a future war where humanity battles hordes of relentless machines. While staying true to its roots, the show will introduce a fresh cast of characters.

The series follows the devastating conflict that has engulfed the world for decades, pitting the surviving humans against their robotic adversaries. In a gripping twist, the story unfolds in both the future and the past. A fearless soldier is sent back in time to alter the course of history and safeguard the future of humanity. Tasked with protecting brilliant scientist Malcolm Lee, who is developing a revolutionary AI system to counter the impending attack Skynet, the soldier finds herself entangled in a web of moral dilemmas. However, her mission becomes even more treacherous when a relentless assassin from the future begins pursuing Lee, forever altering the destiny of his three children.

Regrettably, Netflix has yet to announce the premiere date for this highly anticipated series. However, fans of the franchise can rest assured that the show will be in capable hands. Showrunner, executive producer, and writer Mattson Tomlin will lead the creative team, while production will be overseen Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Adding an authentic touch to the series, renowned director Masahi Kudo will bring his expertise to the project.

Terminator: The Anime Series promises to captivate audiences with its stunning animation, action-packed storyline, and thought-provoking exploration of humanity’s future. Prepare for a groundbreaking new chapter in the Terminator saga as it unfolds on your screens, blurring the boundaries between the past, present, and future.

