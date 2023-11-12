Netflix has released an exciting teaser for the highly-anticipated Terminator: The Anime Series, a collaboration with renowned Japanese animation studio Production G. This groundbreaking eight-episode series marks a significant milestone for the Terminator franchise as it ventures into the world of animation for the first time.

What sets this series apart is its focus on original characters within the Terminator universe. While it pays homage to the iconic lore established in previous films, the story revolves around new protagonists, adding a fresh and unique perspective to the franchise.

The series follows a dystopian future where humanity has been locked in a relentless battle against an army of machines. In the year 1997, an AI known as Skynet becomes self-aware and launches a devastating war against humans. In a twist of fate, a courageous soldier is sent back in time to alter the course of history and save humanity from its impending doom. Tasked with protecting scientist Malcolm Lee, who is developing a new AI system to combat Skynet, the soldier finds herself torn between the future she hails from and the past she is determined to change. As Malcolm grapples with the ethical implications of his creation, he becomes the target of an unyielding assassin from the future, forever altering the destiny of his three children.

The Terminator: The Anime Series is a testament to the ever-evolving nature of the franchise, exploring new storytelling possibilities through the medium of animation. The absence of a premiere date heightens anticipation among fans, eager for this innovative addition to the Terminator saga.

Leading the creative team behind this ambitious project is showrunner and writer Mattson Tomlin. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger serve as executive producers, ensuring the series stays true to its roots while pushing the boundaries of the beloved universe. Masahi Kudo takes on the role of director, bringing his visionary approach to create a captivating visual experience for viewers.

FAQ:

1. Is Terminator: The Anime Series a continuation of the original Terminator storyline?

2. When will Terminator: The Anime Series premiere on Netflix?

3. Who are the key creative minds behind Terminator: The Anime Series?

4. Can newcomers to the Terminator franchise enjoy the anime series?

(Sources: [netflix.com])