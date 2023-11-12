The iconic “Terminator” franchise is making its way to Netflix in the form of a brand-new animated series. As part of their Geeked Week promotional cycle, Netflix announced that they are teaming up with Japanese animation studio Production IG (“Ghost in the Shell”) to create “Terminator: The Anime Series.”

While the franchise already consists of six films, a television series, novels, comics, and video games, this will be the first venture into animation. The upcoming series will introduce new characters and explore a future war that has been raging for decades. Set in the year 2022, humanity’s survival is at stake as they battle against an army of relentless machines controlled the self-aware AI, Skynet.

The show’s official synopsis reveals that the fate of humanity lies in the hands of a soldier who is sent back in time to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee. Malcolm is working on a new AI system designed to combat Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. However, he soon finds himself hunted a relentless assassin from the future, leading to a series of events that forever alters the lives of his three children.

Matt Tomlin, known for his work on “Project Power,” takes on the role of showrunner, executive producer, and writer for “Terminator: The Anime Series.” Skydance also serves as executive producers, while Masashi Kudo directs the animated project.

With this new animated series, the “Terminator” franchise aims to break conventions and subvert expectations. It promises to bring a fresh perspective to the iconic story, delving deeper into the moral complexities of the AI-driven future war.

FAQ:

Q: Will the animated series feature familiar characters from the previous “Terminator” movies?

A: No, “Terminator: The Anime Series” will introduce brand-new characters that have not been seen in the franchise before.

Q: How does the series connect to the existing “Terminator” timeline?

A: The series takes place in the future war against the machines, exploring events that occur before the events of the first “Terminator” film.

Q: Will Arnold Schwarzenegger be involved in the animated series?

A: As of now, there is no confirmation on whether Schwarzenegger will be involved in the series. However, fans can expect an exciting new cast of talented voice actors to bring the characters to life.

Q: When will “Terminator: The Anime Series” be released on Netflix?

A: The release date for the animated series has not been announced yet. Stay tuned for updates on Netflix’s official website or social media channels.