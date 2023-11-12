Netflix Delivers a Futuristic Thriller with “Terminator: The Anime Series”

Netflix is once again expanding its animated offerings with the highly anticipated “Terminator: The Anime Series.” The streaming giant made the announcement during their Geeked Week promotional cycle, revealing that this new animated series will bring a fresh take on the long-running “Terminator” franchise.

Created Japanese animation studio Production IG, known for their work on “Ghost in the Shell,” the show will introduce brand new characters to the futuristic world plagued a war between humans and machines. Set in the year 2022, the story follows a soldier who is sent back in time to alter the fate of humanity. Her mission? Protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee, who is developing a new AI system to combat Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm grapples with the moral implications of his creation, he becomes the target of an unrelenting assassin from the future, forever changing the destiny of his three children.

Matt Tomlin, the showrunner, executive producer, and writer, is known for his strong storytelling and willingness to take bold risks. With Netflix and Skydance backing his vision, Tomlin aims to break conventions and challenge expectations, promising a series that has both heart and guts.

While the “Terminator” franchise has encompassed six films, a television series, novels, comics, and video games, this will be the first foray into the animated realm. Fans can expect a fresh perspective on the iconic sci-fi universe, offering a new level of visual storytelling that only anime can provide.

With its announcement, “Terminator: The Anime Series” has already generated massive buzz among fans, eager to see how the beloved franchise will be reimagined. Netflix continues to present exciting and diverse content, expanding its reach into various genres and captivating audiences around the world.

FAQ

Q: When and where is “Terminator: The Anime Series” set?

A: The series is set in a future war-ravaged world in the year 2022, where humanity is engaged in a battle against an army of machines.

Q: Who is the creator of the series?

A: “Terminator: The Anime Series” is created Japanese animation studio Production IG, renowned for their work on “Ghost in the Shell.”

Q: Is this the first animated project in the “Terminator” franchise?

A: Yes, this marks the first animated project in the “Terminator” franchise, which has previously seen six films, a television series, novels, comics, and video games.

Q: What can viewers expect from this animated series?

A: “Terminator: The Anime Series” promises to deliver a fresh take on the iconic franchise with new characters and a compelling storyline that breaks conventions and challenges expectations.

Q: Who is involved in the production of the series?

A: Matt Tomlin serves as the showrunner, executive producer, and writer, while Masashi Kudo directs. Netflix and Skydance are also executive producers of the series.