Netflix is welcoming the iconic Terminator franchise into its streaming lineup, but with a fresh twist—a new anime series. Revealing a teaser during their Geeked Week event, Netflix announced that the series will be led Mattson Tomlin, known for his work on The Batman Part II, as the head writer. Masashi Kudo, a renowned character designer on Bleach, will be directing the eight-episode series. The animation will be handled Production I.G, the studio behind Star Wars Visions and the highly anticipated Kaiju No.8.

Staying true to the essence of the Terminator series, the anime will revolve around a soldier from the Human-Machine War being sent back in time to alter the course of history. In this iteration, an unnamed female soldier from the dystopian future of 2022 is transported to the year 1997. Her mission is to protect Malcolm Lee, a brilliant scientist working on a new AI system designed to rival Skynet, the infamous AI antagonist plotting to unleash Judgment Day and bring about humanity’s downfall. As Lee and the soldier evade a Terminator sent to assassinate him, the harrowing events begin to take a toll on his three children.

The Terminator franchise has had its highs and lows since the groundbreaking 1991 film. While some sequels have resonated with audiences, the underwhelming reception to 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate highlighted the need for the series to explore new avenues. This animated series marks the franchise’s first venture into the world of anime and its second TV series overall. Die-hard fans might recall the short-lived Terminator: Sarah Chronicles show, which was later disregarded from canon.

The Terminator anime series will be available for streaming on Netflix in the near future, offering a unique and visually captivating take on the iconic sci-fi saga.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

4. Is the Terminator anime series connected to previous Terminator TV shows and movies?

the Terminator anime series is a standalone project and not directly connected to previous TV shows or movies in the franchise. However, it stays true to the core elements of the Terminator series, focusing on time travel, AI, and the battle between humans and machines.

5. Will there be a full-on reboot for the Terminator franchise?

Yes, James Cameron, the creator of the Terminator franchise, is currently working on penning a full-on reboot for the series. However, details regarding the storyline and release date have not been revealed yet.