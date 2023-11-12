The Terminator Franchise Takes a Futuristic Leap with New Anime Series on Netflix

The Terminator franchise is back with a bang, but this time in the form of an exciting new anime series soon to be released on Netflix. As fans eagerly await the revival of this beloved sci-fi series, the streaming giant has dropped a small teaser during its Geeked Week event, leaving viewers hungry for more.

Mattson Tomlin, known for his work on The Batman Part II, will lead the production, while Masashi Kudo, a talented character designer from Bleach, will take on the role of director. With the acclaimed Production I.G, the studio behind Star Wars Visions and Kaiju No.8, handling the animation, audiences can expect stunning visuals and a gripping storyline.

Staying true to the franchise’s core concept, the Terminator anime will center around a soldier from a dystopian future thrust back in time to save humanity. In this thrilling installment, an unnamed female soldier is sent from the year 2022 to the year 1997, with a mission to protect Malcolm Lee, a brilliant scientist developing an AI system in competition with Skynet.

As Lee and the soldier evade the Terminator sent to kill him, the intense events take a toll on Lee’s three children. The series promises to deliver a fresh perspective on the intricate relationships and consequences that arise in the face of an apocalyptic future.

With previous Terminator iterations receiving mixed reviews, this animated series marks an exciting opportunity for the franchise to explore new creative avenues. This will be the second TV series for the Terminator universe, following the short-lived Terminator: Sarah Chronicles. The forthcoming anime series is set to inject new life into the franchise, captivating long-time fans and welcoming new audiences into its cybernetic world.

Stay tuned for the arrival of The Terminator anime on Netflix, where thrilling action and heart-pounding drama await. And if that’s not enough, hold onto your seats as James Cameron himself prepares to unleash a full-on reboot, delving even deeper into the captivating world of artificial intelligence.

FAQs

When will the Terminator anime be released on Netflix?

The release date for the Terminator anime on Netflix has not been announced yet, but fans can expect its arrival in the near future.

Who are the key members involved in the production of the Terminator anime?

Mattson Tomlin, known for his work on The Batman Part II, will lead the production, while Masashi Kudo, a talented character designer from Bleach, will direct the series. Production I.G, the studio behind Star Wars Visions and Kaiju No.8, will handle the animation.