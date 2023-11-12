Netflix Teases Terminator Anime Series: A Glimpse into the Rise of Skynet

Netflix recently unveiled the first teaser for its highly anticipated Terminator anime series during Geeked Week 2023. While the trailer offered little in terms of actual footage from the show, it left fans intrigued with a chilling message: “There is no fate. On August 30th, 1997… Two days from now… Everything changes.”

Set in the days leading up to Skynet’s deadly reign, this new animated series aims to explore the pivotal moments that ultimately led to a war between humans and machines. Although the teaser didn’t provide explicit details about the story, Terri Schwartz from IGN shed some light on the series, stating that it revolves around a computer scientist named Malcom Lee.

Malcom fervently works from his lab in Tokyo to develop an AI program that he believes will save the world. However, as the future changes dramatically, an unrelenting assassin is sent from the future to eliminate Malcom and his three children, ensuring humanity’s dark fate. Pursuing the assassin through time is a lone soldier who will stop at nothing to protect Malcom and his family, striving to prove that destiny can be altered.

While the teaser strongly suggests the presence of a Terminator in the series, it leaves much to the imagination, leaving viewers yearning for more. With the series premiere looming, fans can only wonder what exciting twists and turns await them.

“The Terminator anime series promises a fresh take on the franchise, breaking conventions and subverting expectations,” said showrunner Mattson Tomlin, known for his work on The Batman. With Production I.G, the renowned Japanese anime studio behind Ghost in the Shell Arise and Psycho-Pass, at the helm, fans can expect stunning visuals and captivating storytelling.

As we eagerly await the release of the Terminator anime series, fans can rewatch the Terminator movies in chronological order to delve deeper into the iconic franchise. Additionally, stay tuned for more updates from Netflix’s Geeked Week 2023 and the upcoming Terminator game being developed Nacon.

FAQ:

Q: When will the Terminator anime series be released?

A: The release date for the Terminator anime series has not been announced yet, but it is coming soon.

Q: Who is the showrunner for the Terminator anime series?

A: The showrunner for the Terminator anime series is Mattson Tomlin, co-writer of The Batman.

Q: Which studio is producing the Terminator anime series?

A: The Terminator anime series is being produced Production I.G, known for their work on Ghost in the Shell Arise and Psycho-Pass.

Q: Is the Terminator anime series connected to the Terminator movies?

A: While details about the series’ connection to the Terminator movies are not known, it explores the events leading up to Skynet’s rise.

Q: Are there plans for more Terminator projects?

A: Director James Cameron mentioned discussions about another Terminator reboot, and a Terminator game is currently in development at Nacon, which takes place between Judgment Day and John Connor’s resistance formation.