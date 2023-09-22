Vijayendra Kumeria Takes a Break from Social Media

Actor Vijayendra Kumeria, known for his role in the TV show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’, has announced that he will be taking a break from social media for a short period of time. Kumeria, who has gained immense fame for his acting skills and chemistry with co-star Himanshi Parashar, shared a post on social media informing his fans about his decision.

In the post, he stated that he will not be active on social media for a while and provided his personal number for important matters. He also requested his fans to be patient and leave a message if they do not have his number. Many people took to the comment section to wish him well and express their thoughts on his break.

Taking a break from social media has become a common practice among celebrities these days. It allows them to disconnect from the virtual world and focus on spending quality time with themselves and their loved ones. It is a way for them to recharge and rejuvenate.

It is evident that Kumeria values his personal life and endeavors to maintain a healthy balance between his professional and personal commitments. His decision to go on a social media detox reflects his awareness of the importance of taking time off and prioritizing his well-being.

As fans express how much they will miss Vijayendra Kumeria on social media, they eagerly await his return. Whether it is on-screen or online, his followers are eager to see more of his talent and charming persona.

Sources:

– Definitions: Sardar – A term used to refer to a Sikh male, often characterized the wearing of a turban.

– Source Article: No URL provided