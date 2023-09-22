Vijayendra Kumaria Takes a Break from Social Media

Television actor Vijayendra Kumaria, known for his roles in popular shows like Mohse Chhal Keya Jaaye and Teri Meri Doriyaann, recently announced a break from social media. The actor took to his Instagram handle to inform his fans about his hiatus and asked for their patience as he will be returning soon. This news has sparked curiosity among his followers, who are eager to know what the actor is up to during this time.

Many speculate that the reason behind his break from social media is the busy shooting schedule of his current show, Teri Meri Doriyaann. The show has taken an interesting turn with the entry of actor Harsh Rajput as Rumi, a character who will bring chaos into the lives of Angad and Sahiba. It is believed that Vijayendra Kumaria needs some time off to focus on his character’s track and the trajectory of the story.

Teri Meri Doriyaann revolves around the lives of Sahiba and Angad, two individuals with different ambitions and dreams. Sahiba is a determined and independent young woman who wants to make a name for herself in the music industry. Angad, on the other hand, is a talented musician who crosses paths with Sahiba, leading to a life-changing encounter.

In addition to Vijayendra Kumaria and Himanshi Parashar, the show also features Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora, and Prachi Hada in pivotal roles.

It remains to be seen what Vijayendra Kumaria has in store for his fans after his break from social media. Meanwhile, viewers can enjoy the ongoing twists and turns in Teri Meri Doriyaann as the plot unfolds.

