Tentative Agreement Reached in Strike at Simon Fraser University

After months of negotiations and an “indefinite work stoppage,” a tentative agreement has been reached between Simon Fraser University (SFU) and the Teaching Support Staff Union (TSSU). The agreement was reached in the early hours of Thursday morning, following a marathon negotiating session.

The details of the tentative agreement have not been released to the public, and the union has yet to schedule a ratification vote. However, union member Kelvin Gawley stated that the intention is to hold the vote “as soon as possible.”

The strike action initiated the TSSU began back in July and escalated to rolling picket lines at SFU’s campuses across Metro Vancouver in late September. The union had been without a collective agreement for 19 months, leading to growing frustration among its members.

Last week, SFU faced backlash when it was revealed that a “risk management firm” had been hired to conduct surveillance on striking workers. The university claimed that the hiring was in response to complaints about behavior at the picket lines. However, the union criticized this move, calling it “outrageous.”

In response to the criticism, SFU canceled the contract with the risk management firm and agreed to seek a new contract with the help of an independent mediator.

The tentative agreement between SFU and the TSSU represents a positive step towards resolving the ongoing strike and achieving a collective agreement. The union will now focus on reviewing the details of the agreement and holding a ratification vote in the near future.

