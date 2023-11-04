Tens of Thousands of Ancient Bronze Coins Discovered off the Coast of Sardinia

A recent dive not far from Sardinia’s coast has led to a remarkable discovery: tens of thousands of ancient bronze coins. The diver who initially spotted something metallic alerted authorities, and subsequently, divers from Italy’s culture ministry, including an art protection squad and undersea archaeology department, were dispatched to investigate.

The coins, believed to date back to the first half of the fourth century, were found amidst seagrass located near the northeast shore of the Mediterranean island. Although the exact number of coins retrieved is yet to be determined as they undergo sorting, the ministry estimates there to be a minimum of 30,000, and possibly as many as 50,000 coins, based on their combined weight.

Remarkably, all of the coins discovered so far are said to be in an exceptional and rare state of preservation, with even the few damaged coins maintaining legible inscriptions. “The treasure found in the waters off Arzachena represents one of the most important coin discoveries in recent years,” remarked Luigi La Rocca, an official with the Sardinian archaeology department.

La Rocca went on to emphasize the significance of the find, stating that it is further evidence of the richness and importance of the archaeological heritage preserved in the seabed of our seas, which have been traversed humans and goods since ancient times. Firefighter divers and border police divers were also involved in the retrieval efforts.

Interestingly, the majority of the coins were found in a wide area of sand between the underwater seagrass and the beach. Considering the location and shape of the seabed, there is a chance that remains of shipwrecks may be nearby. This discovery serves as a testament to the historical significance of the region and the countless stories that lie beneath the surface of the sea.

