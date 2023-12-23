Woman Faces Persecution for Speaking Out Against Russian Invasion

In a shocking case that highlights the repression of dissent in Russia, Viktoria Petrova is facing charges of disseminating “false” information about the Russian armed forces. Petrova’s trial has been held in a psychiatric hospital where she has been kept since October. The prosecution argues that Petrova’s supposed crime was motivated “political hatred”.

Petrova’s lawyer, Anastasia Pilipenko, criticized the prosecution’s tactic of equating criticism of the president with a lack of love for the country. She argued that Petrova’s alleged offense was simply expressing her opinions and reading foreign media. Petrova is accused of spreading anti-war propaganda and ignoring briefings from the Defense Ministry.

Petrova’s arrest in May 2022 took place after law enforcement raided her apartment and confiscated her personal belongings. She had been under investigation for her social media posts, which focused on opposition to the war. Petrova had no prior political involvement and her social media account had a small number of followers.

The defense had initially requested house arrest for Petrova, but the judge ordered her to be held in custody. After nearly a year without trial, a complaint was filed against Petrova a cellmate, leading to a psychiatric examination that diagnosed her with mental incompetence. This resulted in her confinement to a psychiatric hospital.

Petrova has faced mistreatment and abuse in the hospital, including forced nudity, denial of sanitary pads during menstruation, and threats of corporal punishment. She has also been forcibly injected with unknown substances, leaving her unable to speak for days.

In her closing statement, Petrova demanded an immediate end to the military activity in Ukraine and called for diplomatic negotiations to resolve the conflict. She also called for the release and rehabilitation of all political prisoners and the decriminalization of articles on military censorship.

This case exposes the harsh reality of speaking out against the Russian government and the severe consequences individuals face for expressing dissenting views. Petrova’s trial and treatment highlight the shrinking space for freedom of expression in the country and the lengths the authorities will go to silence opposition voices.