Tennis Channel Partners with Sportradar to Launch New Streaming Platform

The Tennis Channel has announced its partnership with Sportradar to create a new direct-to-consumer streaming platform set to debut in early 2023. This platform will feature Tennis Channel’s linear channel, live and on-demand matches, and exclusive original programming.

“As avid tennis fans ourselves, we understand the importance of delivering a dynamic viewing experience that provides the best content and live matches at your fingertips,” said Patrick Mostboeck, Senior VP of Audiovisual at Sportradar. “With Sportradar’s data-driven, end-to-end OTT solution, Tennis Channel will have the tools and capabilities to engage their fans all across the United States.”

Sportradar has been collaborating with Tennis Channel since 2019, offering data services and support for its international over-the-top platform. The new streaming service will utilize Sportradar’s innovative technologies, including user experience design and the development of connected TV apps. Additionally, it will integrate with multichannel video programming distributors to provide a seamless experience for authenticated cable customers and incorporate dynamic advertising capabilities.

Andy Reif, Senior Vice President of Tennis Channel International, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “We have been working closely with Sportradar to expand Tennis Channel’s coverage globally, and now we are thrilled to bring our flagship linear channel directly to tennis fans in the United States. This new streaming platform will provide an unparalleled viewing experience for our audience.”

In summary, the Tennis Channel’s collaboration with Sportradar will revolutionize the way tennis fans in the U.S. access and enjoy the sport. By leveraging Sportradar’s technology and expertise, the new streaming platform promises to deliver an immersive and engaging experience for tennis enthusiasts across the country.

Sources: Tennis Channel, Sportradar