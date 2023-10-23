Tennis Channel Partners with Sportradar to Launch Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Platform

Tennis Channel, the American cable network, has chosen Sportradar as its partner to develop a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming platform for tennis fans in the United States. Sportradar will incorporate dynamic data feeds and user-focused features to create an enhanced viewing experience. The platform is set to launch early 2024.

Sportradar will utilize its over-the-top (OTT) solution to expand Tennis Channel’s DTC service ensuring connectivity to popular TV apps including Samsung TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV. In addition, Sportradar will provide video encoding for all events and collaborate with relevant third parties. This partnership aims to meet the needs of tennis enthusiasts in the US delivering the best tennis content and live matches directly to their fingertips.

The platform will also be optimized to scale with the growing Tennis Channel subscriber base. It will include features such as multi-channel video programming distributor integration and dynamic advertising for effective monetization.

Tennis Channel and Sportradar have been working together since 2019 when Tennis Channel became Sportradar’s global data partner. Sportradar has an extensive partnership portfolio that includes the NHL, Nascar, B1G Network, and FanDuel.

Andy Reif, SVP of Tennis Channel International, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating that they are looking forward to bringing their flagship linear Tennis Channel directly to tennis fans throughout the US via a new, best-in-class streaming platform.

In conclusion, the partnership between Tennis Channel and Sportradar aims to provide a dynamic and engaging streaming experience for tennis fans in the US. With Sportradar’s technology and expertise, Tennis Channel will be able to deliver the best tennis content and live matches to its growing subscriber base.

Definitions:

1. Direct-to-consumer (DTC): Refers to the distribution of products or services directly from companies to consumers without the involvement of intermediaries.

2. Over-the-top (OTT): Refers to the delivery of media content, such as TV shows and movies, over the internet,passing traditional forms of distribution.

