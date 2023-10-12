Tennessee vs. Texas A&M: A Desperate SEC Showdown

Desperation will be in the air on Saturday as No. 19 Tennessee and Texas A&M face off in a cross-division SEC showdown. Both teams are in need of a victory to get their seasons back on track, as conference play heats up. The loser between the Volunteers and Aggies will effectively be eliminated from division title contention.

Texas A&M is coming off a tough loss to Alabama, where they led at halftime but ultimately fell short. Despite the loss, the Aggies were able to shut down Alabama’s running game and make some explosive plays. Tennessee, on the other hand, had a convincing win against South Carolina but has questions to answer after a loss to Florida earlier in the season.

One key matchup to watch is the battle between Texas A&M’s strong run defense and Tennessee’s impressive running game. The Aggies have been stingy against the run, while the Volunteers rank second nationally in yards per rush. It will be interesting to see which side comes out on top in this matchup.

Another factor to watch is Tennessee’s quarterback Joe Milton. If Texas A&M is successful in slowing down the Volunteers’ running game, Milton will need to step up and make effective passes against the Aggies’ pass defense, which showed weaknesses against Alabama.

One player to watch for Texas A&M is Ainias Smith, who has been a dangerous all-purpose weapon for the Aggies. Smith has made an impact as a runner, receiver, and returner, and his versatility could give Tennessee trouble.

The game will be the first time Texas A&M has visited Tennessee with a full crowd since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This adds another layer of excitement to the matchup.

In terms of predictions, the game is expected to be closely contested. Both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, but the edge goes to Tennessee, who has the advantage of playing at home.

The game will be televised on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET.

