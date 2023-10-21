How to Watch Tennessee vs. Alabama Live Stream: SEC Showdown

The highly anticipated SEC matchup between the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide is set to kick off on Saturday afternoon. Last season, these teams played an unforgettable game that ended with a field goal as time expired, resulting in a 52-49 victory for Tennessee.

To watch the Tennessee vs. Alabama live stream, tune in to CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be available for streaming on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app. Simply log in with your TV provider credentials to access the stream.

If you prefer to use a streaming service, Paramount+ with Showtime is an option. Subscribers can stream every SEC on CBS game, including this one, through their local CBS station. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month or $120 per year and offers a variety of other shows and movies to enjoy.

Hulu with Live TV is another streaming option for watching the SEC showdown. With a Hulu with Live TV subscription, you’ll have access to over 85 live and on-demand channels, including CBS. Hulu with Live TV offers three bundled plans ranging from $77 to $90 per month, each with different features and ad-free options.

Football fans can also turn to YouTube TV and FuboTV for live streaming the game. YouTube TV offers a range of college games, including the SEC on CBS, as well as NFL games with the NFL Sunday Ticket add-on. Prices start at $53 per month, with a free trial available for new customers. FuboTV’s plans range from $75 to $95 per month, with CBS among the 175 featured channels. New customers can also take advantage of a free trial.

For those traveling abroad during the game, consider using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to access the live stream. A VPN enhances privacy and security whilepassing regional broadcast restrictions. NordVPN, for example, offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Don’t miss out on this exciting SEC matchup. Tune in to watch the Tennessee Volunteers take on the Alabama Crimson Tide and witness another potentially unforgettable game.

