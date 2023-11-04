The Tennessee Volunteers (6-2, 3-2 SEC) are gearing up for their annual homecoming game at Neyland Stadium. This year, they will face off against the UConn Huskies (1-7) in a highly anticipated matchup. While the Vols are ranked No. 16 according to the US LBM Coaches Poll, this will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Homecoming games hold a special significance for the Vols, and they have an impressive track record in these matchups. In fact, Tennessee boasts a 75-20-3 record on their home field during homecoming games. However, it’s worth noting that their win against UAB in 2019 was vacated the NCAA Committee on Infractions due to violations during Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt’s second season.

As the game approaches, social media is abuzz with excitement. Fans are encouraged to attend the game to receive a commemorative cup in honor of legendary coach Pat Summitt. The proceeds from the sale of these cups will go towards Alzheimer’s research at the UT Medical Center. Summitt’s impact on and off the court is remembered and celebrated Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel.

In addition to the game itself, there are numerous events surrounding the matchup. Historic moments in Tennessee football, such as the team’s first night game victory against LSU in 1944, are being shared on social media. The Vols are also highlighting the importance of commitment, emphasizing Summitt’s quote, “Committed Teams WIN.”

The Tennessee Volunteers have built an impressive running game this season, with multiple running backs averaging over 5.0 yards per carry. Players like Jaylen Wright, Dylan Sampson, and Jabari Small have contributed to the team’s success on the ground.

As the countdown to the game continues, fans are encouraged to check out a 360-degree, immersive view of the Vol Walk, and get ready for an unforgettable gameday experience.

