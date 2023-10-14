Preview: Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans – NFL Game on October 15, 2023

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Tennessee Titans in an exciting NFL game on Sunday, October 15, 2023. The game will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Both teams are coming off disappointing losses in their previous games. The Ravens suffered a 17-10 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Titans fell short against the Indianapolis Colts with a final score of 23-16.

With a record of 3-2, the Ravens are still considered the favorites to win this matchup. The experts predict that they will come out on top a margin of four points. However, the Titans are not to be underestimated, as they have won three out of their last five games against the Ravens. Their most recent victory was on January 10, 2021, with a score of 20-13.

The Ravens’ offense will be looking to bounce back from their loss and capitalize on their early scoring opportunities. On the other hand, the Titans will aim to tighten up their defense and find a way to limit the Ravens’ offensive production.

The betting odds currently favor the Ravens four points, with an over/under set at 41 points. If you’re looking to make some picks, SportsLine’s advanced computer model provides expert predictions for every NFL game, including this one.

Don’t miss this highly anticipated matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans. Tune in to the NFL Network or follow the action on the CBS Sports App. It’s sure to be a thrilling game that will keep football fans on the edge of their seats.

