New Article: Tennessee and Missouri Set to Clash in SEC East Showdown

Tennessee and Missouri are gearing up for an exciting SEC East showdown as they face off in Week 11. Both teams are coming into the game with impressive records, ranked No. 12 and No. 15 respectively in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri, with CBS televising the thrilling matchup.

The Vols hold a slight edge in the all-time series against Missouri, with a record of 6-5 on the field. In their previous four meetings, Tennessee emerged as the victor, showcasing their dominance on the field.

As the game approaches, the pregame social media buzz has been building. Fans and supporters took to the platforms to express their excitement and show support for their teams. The Tennessee Athletics family is also mourning the loss of former Athletic Director Mike Hamilton, who served the Vols for eight years. His dedication to the program and his impact on Tennessee athletics will be remembered.

One key player to watch in the game is Joe Milton, Tennessee’s quarterback. He has been impressive, throwing a touchdown pass in 13 consecutive games, tying him for the third-longest streak in Vols history. Luther Burden, Missouri’s star wide receiver, is also set to take the field against Tennessee, as confirmed coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

Additionally, Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw has been generating buzz with some speculating that he could be a top pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

An interesting fact ahead of the game is that if Missouri secures a victory over the Vols, they would become the first program to defeat all four Tennessee FBS programs in the same season. With wins against MTSU, Memphis, and Vanderbilt already under their belt in 2023, the Tigers are poised to make history.

Fans on both sides are eagerly anticipating the clash between Tennessee and Missouri, as these two SEC East powerhouses battle it out for conference supremacy.