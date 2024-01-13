Tennessee Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Meta for Endangering Young Users’ Mental Health

In a recent lawsuit, Tennessee’s attorney general has accused Meta, the parent company of Instagram, of knowingly providing a platform that caused harm to young users and ignoring the negative effects. The lawsuit claims that the features of the Instagram platform led to increased depression, anxiety, hyperactivity, lack of sleep, and other mental health issues among the youth.

According to the amended complaint filed the attorney general, Meta was aware of the harmful impact its platforms had on young users but prioritized financial gains over the mental well-being of its users. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti stated, “Tennessee law protects kids from companies, big or small, that mislead and hurt them, and we will continue to aggressively enforce that law.”

Tennessee is not alone in taking legal action against Meta for its alleged harm to minors. Several states, including New Mexico, have also filed lawsuits against the company. The lawsuit further accuses Meta founder, Mark Zuckerberg, of disregarding advice from experts and introducing filters that imitated the effects of plastic surgery, leading to devastating consequences for young women.

Meta’s own research highlighted the addictive nature of Instagram, with teenagers comparing their appearances and feeling intense pressure to look perfect. Additionally, the study revealed that a significant portion of young users encountered unwanted advances, witnessed bullying, or became victims of cyberbullying on the platform.

Furthermore, Meta was aware that its “time spent” tool was flawed but continued to promote it as a wellness feature. The lawsuit emphasizes the need for accountability from Meta regarding the negative impact their platform has on the mental health of young users.

Tennessee’s lawsuit against Meta serves as a powerful reminder that companies must prioritize the well-being of their users, especially when it comes to vulnerable groups such as children and teenagers. It calls for greater regulation and enforcement to prevent online platforms from causing harm to young individuals.