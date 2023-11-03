Misidentified Statue Sparks Online Debate about Cricket Legends

In a bizarre turn of events, the unveiling of a statue meant to honor Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has sparked a heated debate online due to its uncanny resemblance to Australian player Steve Smith. The statue, which captures Tendulkar executing a graceful lofted straight drive, was installed near the stand named after him at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium on Thursday.

Shortly after the unveiling, social media users began sharing memes and comments pointing out the striking similarity between Tendulkar’s statue and Smith’s countenance. Some jokingly suggested that the sculptors had inadvertently created a tribute to the Australian cricketer instead. One fan wittily remarked, “It is the Smith era and his impact. That’s why it looks like Smith’s sculpture. Maybe they made Steve instead of Sachin, but it is the power of Smith.”

Amid the influx of humorous posts, another fan light-heartedly suggested that Cricket Australia should reciprocate erecting a statue of Tendulkar at the Sydney Cricket Ground after Smith’s retirement. Neither Tendulkar nor the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) offered any official response to the online uproar.

The incident serves as a reminder of the influence and reach of social media in shaping public opinion and generating amusement. In an age where content can instantly go viral, even the unveiling of a statue can become a subject of spirited discussion and the source of entertainment for netizens.

This amusing episode highlights the unique connections and camaraderie among cricket fans across the globe. It further underscores the enduring popularity of both Tendulkar and Smith, who have left an indelible mark on the sport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: Who is Sachin Tendulkar?

A: Sachin Tendulkar is a revered Indian cricketer widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the sport.

Q: Who is Steve Smith?

A: Steve Smith is an Australian cricketer known for his exceptional batting skills and leadership.

Q: What was the controversy surrounding the statue unveiling?

A: The controversy arose due to the striking resemblance of Sachin Tendulkar’s statue with Steve Smith, leading to online debates and humorous remarks.

Q: Did Tendulkar or the Mumbai Cricket Association comment on the response?

A: Neither Tendulkar nor the Mumbai Cricket Association provided an official response to the social media reaction.