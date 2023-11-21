Tencent: Thriving Amidst Challenges and Strategic Preparations

Tencent Holdings Limited, the world’s largest video game company and operator of the WeChat messaging platform, recently released its impressive third-quarter results, showcasing resilience and adapting to new challenges. Despite China’s regulatory crackdown on the tech industry, Tencent’s gaming segment rebounded while advertising sales shone. Alongside these successes, Tencent also made strategic moves to secure its position in the market.

In the third quarter, Tencent reported a revenue of 154.6 billion yuan (approximately $21.4 billion), in line with expectations. This marked the company’s third consecutive quarter of revenue growth, highlighting its ability to navigate regulatory changes effectively. The domestic games revenue rose 5%, fueled the successful launch of titles like “Lost Ark” and “Valorant” in China.

Online advertising also played a significant role in Tencent’s revenue growth, with the business reporting a 20% increase. Strong demand for advertising in video content and the growing contribution of e-commerce companies led to this impressive performance. Additionally, Tencent’s financial technology business witnessed a 16% rise as wealth management services and online transactions improved.

One strategic move Tencent includes a partnership with Meta Platforms to sell a low-cost version of Meta’s VR headset in China. This collaboration allows Meta to re-enter the Chinese market, where its platforms, Facebook and Instagram, are currently blocked. Tencent has also been proactive in securing its AI chip supply, accumulating a large inventory of Nvidia chips to fuel its short-term AI model development. This step is crucial, given the recent U.S. chip export curbs that pose a threat to Tencent’s GenAI model development.

Despite these positive developments, Tencent’s net profit declined 9% to 36.1 billion yuan, primarily due to eliminating unprofitable business segments. However, the company continues to prioritize high-margin revenue streams to ensure long-term growth and profitability.

In conclusion, Tencent’s resilience and strategic preparations have allowed it to thrive amidst challenging market conditions. By diversifying its revenue streams, exploring new partnerships, and securing its AI chip supply, Tencent remains well-positioned for future success.

