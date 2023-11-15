Tencent Beats Expectations with Strong Q3 Earnings and Sales

Tencent Holdings, a leading messaging and gaming company based in China, has announced impressive third-quarter earnings and sales that have exceeded expectations. The company reported adjusted earnings of 64 cents per U.S. share on revenue of $21.4 billion, surpassing analysts’ predictions of 57 cents per share on revenue of $21.2 billion. This indicates a 10% year-over-year growth in local currency sales.

Tencent’s stock showed a positive response to the news, with an increase of 5.4% during morning trading, reaching $42.89. It is essential to note that Tencent stock is listed in Hong Kong and trades over-the-counter in the U.S.

One of the significant drivers of Tencent’s revenue growth is its gaming division, which has showcased impressive numbers. International-game revenue increased 14%, while domestic-game revenue experienced a growth of 5% in local currency. The company attributes this success to the introduction of new services such as video accounts and mini games, which have become high-margin revenue streams. Additionally, Tencent has strategically shifted its focus away from less-scalable activities, enabling it to allocate resources to areas with higher potential for growth.

Tencent’s Chief Executive, Ma Huateng, indicated that the company is investing heavily in AI models to enhance its products and targeting capabilities for content and advertising. This strategic move aims to bolster future growth and strengthen Tencent’s position as a market leader in the technology industry.

In terms of its user base, Tencent continues to demonstrate steady growth. Monthly active users for its flagship applications, WeChat and Weixin, saw a 2% increase year over year, reaching an impressive number of 1.34 billion users.

Despite Tencent’s strong performance, its U.S.-listed shares had experienced a decline of nearly 4% in 2023 before the earnings report. This decline was influenced, in part, broader concerns about the Chinese economy, which also impacted other prominent Chinese e-commerce firms such as JD.com and Alibaba.

As Tencent continues to invest in innovation and capitalize on its strong user base, it remains well-positioned for future growth opportunities in the messaging and gaming sectors. With its solid financial performance in Q3, the company has proven its ability to navigate challenges and deliver impressive results in a dynamic and competitive market.

