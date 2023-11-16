Tencent Beats Earnings Estimates as Online Advertising Rebounds

Tencent Holdings Ltd., the Chinese multinational conglomerate, reported better-than-expected earnings for the September quarter, with revenue reaching 154.6 billion yuan ($21.4 billion), a 10% increase. The growth was driven a rebound in online advertising and strong performance in divisions such as gaming and fintech. Despite a nationwide economic downturn, Chinese consumers are turning to social media and games, indicating resilience in the market.

Tencent’s online advertising division experienced the highest growth, with a 20% increase in revenue. This was mainly due to increased user engagement in WeChat’s video accounts, which saw a 50% rise in total views during the quarter. The company’s gross margins also reached levels not seen since 2018, nearing 50%, reflecting strong profitability.

The results are encouraging, as they alleviate concerns about Tencent’s performance in the face of regulatory challenges and economic headwinds. The company has been competing against TikTok-owner ByteDance in the online media space, and the positive earnings demonstrate Tencent’s ability to maintain its position.

Despite the overall positive outcome, the Chinese consumption market remains muted due to various challenges such as a struggling property market and rising youth unemployment. In October, deflationary pressure worsened, increasing the need for economic stimulus. Tencent’s pace of expansion also remains below pre-Covid levels.

Looking ahead, Tencent aims to leverage its mainstay businesses, such as gaming and payments, which have shown resilience during the downturn, focusing on low-ticket items to sustain consumer spending. The company also plans to expand its most profitable intellectual property, Honor of Kings, into more genres and explore opportunities in generative AI.

Sources:

– Bloomberg