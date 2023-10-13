WeChat Operator Tencent Launches Digital Yuan Smart Contract Platform for SMEs

Tencent, the operator of WeChat, has recently unveiled a new digital yuan smart contract enterprise credit solution platform. The main objective of this platform is to provide a more convenient and efficient financing service for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The platform will utilize the digital yuan as a payment tool for companies that take advantage of its services. Tencent will leverage its advanced blockchain technology, the Tencent Blockchain platform, to ensure scalability and support a wide range of applications and scenarios.

The newly introduced initiative will incorporate several key elements, including a smart contract engine, a digital yuan wallet, and an enterprise credit system. By integrating these elements, Tencent aims to streamline the financing process and enhance credit assessment for SMEs.

Tencent has demonstrated a strong interest in the development and implementation of the digital yuan, China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC). As the operator of WeChat, one of the most widely used internet applications in China, Tencent has been designated as a crucial player in the rollout of the digital yuan.

In December 2019, Tencent announced the establishment of its digital currency research team. The company is focused on understanding the complexities of blockchain-enabled money and providing assistance to the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) in the optimal implementation of the digital yuan.

China’s retail monetary system heavily relies on mobile payment platforms, such as WeChat Pay and Alipay, which are operated Tencent and Alibaba respectively. As Tencent continues to explore innovative solutions in the digital currency landscape, the launch of this smart contract platform for SMEs signifies a significant step towards the widespread adoption of the digital yuan.

