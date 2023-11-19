The EXPERT XP ONLINE Event: A Digital Experience

The EXPERT XP ONLINE event, organized XPE INFOMONEY EDUCAÇÃO ASSESSORIA EMPRESARIAL E PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA and XP INVESTIMENTOS CCTVM S.A., is a digital event featuring informative sessions on various topics related to the financial market. From investments to politics, economics to entrepreneurship in the post-Covid-19 scenario, this event covers it all.

Taking place from July 14th to July 18th, 2020, the EXPERT XP ONLINE event is completely online and free for the public to attend. To access the content, all you need to do is register on the event’s website at www.eventoexpert.xpi.com.br.

Participation

By completing your registration, you are confirming your full agreement with all the terms and conditions outlined in this regulation. Failure to comply with any of the rules mentioned here will result in immediate cancellation of your participation in the event, along with possible penalties. It is essential to provide accurate and complete information during the registration process. Any false or inaccurate information may result in the rejection of your registration.

Recording or transmitting the content of this event, whether through audio or video, is strictly prohibited. Any violation of this rule will result in a non-compensatory fine of R$200,000. Additionally, the event organizers and copyright holders reserve the right to take legal action against the infringing party, as per the Law 9.160/1998, Articles 186 and 927 of the Civil Code, and Article 184 of the Penal Code.

Data Usage and Privacy

By accepting the Privacy Policy mentioned in this regulation, you are authorizing the use of your personal data in accordance with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD). The XP Inc. Group companies and event sponsors may utilize your data for specific purposes related to the EXPERT XP ONLINE event. The sharing of data between XP and event sponsors will be governed the requirements of LGPD, and the sponsors will be solely responsible for using the data within the limits defined in this regulation and any subsequent agreement.

You also grant XP and the XP Inc. Group companies the right to use your image, name, voice, and other personal characteristics to display and re-display within the national and international territory, without any limits on the number of times or duration.

Programming

Please note that the schedule for presentations and lectures may be subject to change, depending on the availability of the speakers or any other necessary adjustments. The EXPERT SP ONLINE event holds no responsibility or influence over the content presented speakers, presenters, or sponsors. Any complaints regarding offensive content should be addressed directly with the parties involved. The XP Inc. Group companies do not take any responsibility for investment decisions made based on the information shared during the event.

It is important to remember that the content presented in the sessions and lectures does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell any financial asset, nor does it offer any recommendations or suggestions for investment strategies the XP Inc. Group companies. Investors should seek independent financial advice before making any investment decisions, considering their personal circumstances.

Any offers, advertisements, or activities conducted sponsors are solely their responsibility, and the event organizers are not liable for their actions, even if they occur during the event.

