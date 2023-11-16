Tencent Beats Estimates as Video Advertising Boosts Growth on WeChat

Tencent Holdings Ltd. has reported better-than-expected earnings for the September quarter, driven the significant growth in video advertising on WeChat. This indicates that Chinese consumers are increasingly engaging with social media and games, despite the ongoing nationwide economic downturn.

The company witnessed growth across various divisions, including gaming, advertising, and fintech, leading to a 10% increase in revenue to 154.6 billion yuan ($21.4 billion) in the third quarter. Although net income experienced a 9% decline, this was lower than anticipated. The slight dip can be attributed to increased spending on content creation and a major one-off gain in the same quarter last year when Tencent announced plans to reduce its stake in Sea Ltd.

The success of video advertising on WeChat, China’s popular messaging app, has played a significant role in Tencent’s positive financial performance. This demonstrates that social media platforms have become formidable advertising channels, capturing the attention of a wide user base and enabling businesses to effectively reach their target audience.

Moreover, Tencent’s robust performance is reflected in the stock market. Shares in Prosus NV, a company that holds a significant stake in Tencent, soared more than 6% in Europe. This surge indicates investor confidence in Tencent’s ability to navigate the challenging economic landscape and capitalize on the growing demand for online services and entertainment in China.

As the Chinese economy undergoes a downturn, Tencent’s ability to thrive is a testament to the rising importance of digital platforms. Consumers’ increasing reliance on social media, coupled with Tencent’s adaptability and innovation, positions the company for continued success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

