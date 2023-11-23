Tencent Teams Up with Top Chinese Telecom Operators to Expand WeChat Payment

Tencent Holdings, in collaboration with three major Chinese telecom operators, has announced a partnership to allow users of its digital wallet, WeChat, to make payments using QR codes. This initiative represents the latest effort the technology giant to enhance the interaction capabilities of internet services, in line with the directives from Beijing.

To achieve this agreement, Tencent’s WeChat group had to work with nearly 30 banks as well as several payment organizations on similar services. WeChat currently boasts 1.3 billion active monthly users.

The Chinese government previously required domestic technology companies to dismantle their “walled gardens” and abandon the practice of creating closed ecosystems that restrict links to rival services. In 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued guidelines instructing internet companies to take measures to remove barriers preventing links to external websites. This initiative is part of Beijing’s broader crackdown on issues such as monopolistic behavior, cybersecurity, and consumer rights.

Last year, WeChat Pay opened its ecosystem to UnionPay, the state-owned banking card payment service. WeChat users can now scan UnionPay codes for offline payments and vice versa. However, the virtual wall between WeChat Pay and Ant Group’s Alipay, the two leading mobile payment systems in China, which command over 90% of the domestic market, remains in place.

In a bid to overcome this barrier, Alipay experimented with a limited method of indirect fund transfer, allowing its users to transfer funds to WeChat Pay. The pilot service permitted a select number of Alipay users to generate QR codes to send to WeChat users, who could then use Alipay to scan the codes and receive the money.

In September, Mu Changchun, the head of the Digital Currency Research Institute, called for WeChat Pay, Alipay, and commercial banking apps to unify the QR code payment standards for the digital yuan, known as e-CNY. The goal is to make e-CNY a payment option accepted “all retailers.”

WeChat, with its 1.3 billion monthly active users, has confirmed its support for China’s digital currency on its e-wallet, along with short video features and Mini Programs on the app.

FAQ:

1. What is WeChat Pay?

WeChat Pay is a digital payment platform operated Tencent that allows users to make payments using their smartphones. It is one of the leading mobile payment systems in China.

2. What is Alipay?

Alipay is a mobile and online payment platform operated Ant Group, offering digital wallet services and QR code payments. It is one of the primary mobile payment systems in China.

