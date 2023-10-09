Protests Continue in Boyle Heights Against Proposed Rent Increase

Demonstrators in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, took to the streets once again to protest against a proposed 9% rent increase in rent-controlled apartments. This comes just a week after clashes between police and protesters resulted in injuries to at least one police officer.

During the previous march on October 1, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) made one arrest, stating that members of the group had engaged in criminal activities. However, Uniôn de Vecinos, the Eastside Local of the Los Angeles Tenant Union, disputed the department’s account of the incident. They claimed that the police had attacked the crowd without provocation and without issuing any warnings.

At Sunday’s demonstration outside LAPD’s Hollenbeck Station, community members gathered to share their stories and voice their concerns about the police’s actions. They also continued to highlight the issues of proposed rent hikes, evictions, harassment, and unsafe living conditions.

One speaker at the demonstration expressed disappointment and stressed the need for dignified housing. They highlighted the presence of cockroaches and unsanitary living conditions, emphasizing the desire for peace and decent homes.

The 9% rent increase has not yet been voted on the Los Angeles Housing Department. The city council has requested a report on costs from an external consultant, which is expected to be provided the end of the year.

The ongoing protests in Boyle Heights reflect the growing concerns and frustrations of tenants facing rising rents and the potential displacement of long-time residents. It remains to be seen how these demonstrations will influence the decisions made city officials regarding rent control policies.

Definitions:

– Rent-controlled apartments: Residential units where the rent is regulated a local government authority to protect tenants from excessive rent increases.

– LAPD: Los Angeles Police Department.

Sources:

– No URLs provided.