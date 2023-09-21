Tornadoes Cause Devastation in China’s Jiangsu Province: Ten Dead

Two tornadoes have wreaked havoc in China’s eastern Jiangsu province, resulting in the loss of ten lives. This is the latest in a series of extreme weather events that have plagued the country in recent months, including severe floods and scorching heat waves. The twisters, which hit Suqian city and Yancheng, have caused significant damage to infrastructure and displaced hundreds of people.

In Suqian city, a powerful tornado claimed the lives of five individuals while leaving four others severely injured. More than 130 houses were destroyed, and over 400 residents have been relocated as a result. Similarly, in Yancheng, an even stronger tornado resulted in five fatalities and minor injuries to four individuals. The affected areas are located along China’s eastern coast, with Yancheng positioned southeast of Suqian and north of Shanghai.

Videos shared on social media captured the terrifying moments when the tornadoes struck, highlighting the immense power and destructive force of such weather phenomena. Although tornadoes are relatively uncommon in mid to late September in Jiangsu province, recent higher temperatures have created conducive conditions for these rare events, according to meteorological experts quoted Beijing Youth Daily.

These tornadoes serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for global action on climate change. Scientists emphasize that unless the world transitions away from fossil fuels, extreme weather events like tornadoes will only become more frequent and severe. As China and the rest of the world continue to grapple with the devastating consequences of climate change, it is imperative that efforts to mitigate its impact be escalated.

