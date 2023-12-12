South Florida Braces for Another Cold Spell

With temperatures expected to drop into the low 50s this week, South Florida is preparing for another cooldown. The National Weather Service predicts that after a dip into the mid-60s on Monday night, temperatures will continue to cool into Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Residents in northern Palm Beach County can expect temperatures to reach the low 60s, while Miami will remain closer to 70 degrees.

Wednesday will see partly sunny skies with a high near 73. However, as evening sets in, clouds will become more prevalent, resulting in a mostly cloudy night with a low around 54 degrees. Strong winds are expected, with gusts up to 18 mph, especially during Wednesday night and Thursday morning. This will bring wind chill to the region, with the most severe conditions felt in interior areas west of Lake Okeechobee. In these areas, the temperature could feel as low as the mid-30s.

Thursday morning will bring chilly temperatures to north of Lake Okeechobee, with temperatures reaching the mid-40s. Areas south of the lake will remain slightly warmer, in the low 50s, although Tallahassee could experience dropping temperatures as low as 35 degrees.

Fortunately, Friday morning, a warming trend will begin, bringing nighttime temperatures back up to the mid-60s. The skies will remain partly cloudy throughout, and daytime temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there is a possibility of showers, although it is not yet certain. South Florida will continue to monitor the weather closely and make necessary preparations in case of rain.