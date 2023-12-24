Daufuskie Island Ferry to Relocate Temporarily

Beaufort County faced with urgent relocation

Beaufort County in South Carolina recently announced that the Daufuskie Island Ferry will have to be relocated from its current docking location in Buckingham Landing the end of the month. This decision was the result of a court order mandating the move.

The need for relocation stems from the damage caused Hurricane Matthew nearly seven years ago, which destroyed the ferry’s original docking location. Since then, Buckingham Landing had served as a temporary adjustment. However, a judge ruled that the ferry and the county had to vacate the area January 1st.

To address this urgent situation, Beaufort County leaders have allocated $2.3 million of federal funding for a permanent relocation plan. Unfortunately, the project cannot be completed before the court-mandated deadline. In the meantime, the C.C. Haige Jr. Boat Landing has been designated as the ferry’s temporary location until further notice.

While the new temporary docking spot is not ideal, county officials express their gratitude for the community’s patience during this period of transition. The C.C. Haige Jr. Boat Landing, traditionally used small private boats and local fishermen, will now accommodate the Daufuskie Island Ferry.

Efforts are underway to ensure a more long-term and suitable solution for the ferry’s docking needs. However, the immediate focus is on adhering to the court’s timeline while minimizing disruption to ferry services. Beaufort County remains committed to providing safe and efficient transportation for residents and visitors to Daufuskie Island.

In conclusion, the Daufuskie Island Ferry faces a temporary relocation due to a court mandate. Beaufort County is actively seeking a more permanent solution, but until then, the ferry will operate from the C.C. Haige Jr. Boat Landing.