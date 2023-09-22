Miami Hurricanes Face Temple Owls in Saturday Showdown

The No. 20 ranked Miami Hurricanes will travel to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to face the Temple Owls in an exciting college football matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET. With a perfect 3-0 record, Miami (FL) has been dominant in their previous games and will look to continue their winning streak.

In their last game against Bethune-Cook, Miami (FL) showcased their dominance securing a commanding 48-7 victory. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke played a key role in the win, throwing for 247 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 16 rushing yards and a touchdown. Running back Ajay Allen also contributed with 68 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Hurricanes’ offense has been firing on all cylinders, and they will aim to continue their high-scoring performances against Temple.

Meanwhile, the Temple Owls are coming off a convincing 41-9 victory over Norfolk State. Running back Joquez Smith was instrumental in the win, rushing for 142 yards and a touchdown, as well as picking up 15 receiving yards and another touchdown. Quarterback E.J. Warner also had a solid game, throwing for 238 yards and a touchdown.

Going into this matchup, Miami (FL) is heavily favored 23 points, according to experts. This will be the Hurricanes’ first road game as the favorites this season. Temple will need to bring their A-game to challenge Miami (FL) and pull off an upset. However, the Hurricanes’ strong performances thus far indicate that they will be a tough team to beat.

In terms of predictions, the latest college football odds have Miami (FL) as the clear favorite. The over/under is set at 50.5 points, suggesting a potentially high-scoring game. SportsLine’s advanced computer model provides detailed analysis and predictions for every game, including this one.