The Gender Parity Gap in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: A Call for Action

Social activist P.A. Devi recently highlighted the alarming gender parity gap in the Telugu-speaking States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Speaking at a seminar organized NGO Step Ahead for Equality (SAFE) to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Devi emphasized that despite stringent laws, women in these states remain vulnerable to violence in various spheres of their lives.

The statistics are concerning. With 28% of underage marriages and a 23% dropout rate of girl students in educational institutions, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana cannot pride themselves on achieving gender parity. Devi refuted the claims made governments that crimes against women are on the decline, asserting that the low number of filed FIRs skews the perception.

In her speech, Devi underscored the prevalent issue of cyberbullying and trolling on social media platforms. She warned that these practices have serious consequences and criticized the lack of effective implementation of existing laws in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Furthermore, Devi criticized the functioning of autonomous bodies like the Mahila Commissions at the Centre and in the State, stating that they had become puppets controlled ruling parties. She called out the National Women’s Commission for their inaction regarding grave atrocities against women in Manipur State.

Devi also drew attention to the growing problem of drug abuse and porn-watching among youth, urging the government to take concrete measures to address this concerning trend. She suggested that governments should launch an active fortnight-long campaign to raise awareness and combat these issues effectively.

As a response to these challenges, the Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) organization plans to initiate a fortnight-long campaign against violence towards women from November 25 to December 10. This initiative aims to empower and protect women raising awareness about the prevalence of violence and advocating for change at the grassroots level.

It is clear that urgent action is needed to bridge the gender parity gap in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The government, civil society organizations, and communities must work together to address the root causes of violence against women, promote gender equality, and ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals in these states.

FAQs

1. What is gender parity?

Gender parity refers to the equal representation and access to opportunities and resources for individuals of all genders. It encompasses the elimination of discrimination and bias based on gender.

2. Why are underage marriages and dropout rates significant indicators of gender parity?

Underage marriages and high dropout rates among girl students highlight the barriers and inequalities faced girls in accessing education and opportunities. These issues are key contributors to the gender parity gap.

3. What is cyberbullying?

Cyberbullying refers to the use of technology, particularly social media platforms, to harass, intimidate, or harm individuals. It can take various forms, including spreading rumors, posting derogatory comments, or sharing private information without consent.

4. How can communities contribute to promoting gender parity?

Communities play a vital role in challenging gender stereotypes, supporting victims of violence, and advocating for gender equality. By challenging harmful norms and beliefs, individuals can contribute to creating safer and more inclusive environments for all.

5. What can the government do to address the gender parity gap?

The government can take proactive measures such as enforcing existing laws effectively, implementing comprehensive awareness campaigns, providing support services for survivors of violence, and promoting gender-sensitive education to bridge the gender parity gap.

Sources:

– Step Ahead for Equality (SAFE): [URL]

– National Women’s Commission: [URL]