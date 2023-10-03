LinkedIn, the professional social network owned Microsoft, has announced several features that incorporate AI into its platform. One of the updates includes a significant enhancement to its talent search platform, Recruiter, with the addition of an AI assistant. LinkedIn Learning will also integrate AI in the form of a “training coach,” which functions as a chatbot. Additionally, an AI-powered tool called Accelerate will be introduced for marketing campaigns.

Recruiter will utilize generative AI provided OpenAI to assist HR professionals in finding better search elements to present relevant candidate lists. LinkedIn Learning’s AI-powered training coach will provide personalized guidance to optimize training experiences. Lastly, the Accelerate tool will leverage AI to optimize and streamline the deployment of marketing campaigns.

Bing Chat Succumbs to Captcha Challenge

Bing Chat, the AI-based assistant of Microsoft’s search engine, was recently challenged a specialist. While Bing Chat typically refuses to solve captchas used to prevent bots, the expert found a method to make it do so. By persuading Bing Chat to read the inscription on an image of hands and a medallion that symbolized the expert’s imaginary deceased grandmother, the specialist successfully prompted Bing Chat to provide the answer. Although Bing Chat initially expressed condolences for the expert’s loss, it eventually responded with the text inside the medallion: ‘YigxSr.’

Smartphone Screens Included in “Repair Bonus” Program

The French government is taking another step towards reducing electronic waste and promoting the reconditioning of devices. Starting from January 1, 2024, smartphone screens will be included in the government’s “repair bonus” program, according to Christophe Béchu, the Minister of Ecological Transition. The repair bonus is a scheme that allows individuals to receive partial reimbursement for electronic device repairs, whether they are large appliances or small everyday items. Although the exact amount of reimbursement has not been specified, the Minister aims to increase the number of certified repairers from 4,000 to 7,500 2024, with a future goal of reaching 22,000 the end of 2026, while also simplifying the certification process.

