ViX Channels from TelevisaUnivision Now Available on Samsung TV Plus

Ten channels from ViX, TelevisaUnivision’s global streaming service, have made their debut on Samsung TV Plus, the FAST and AVOD service. These new channels offer a range of content including sports and novelas to viewers in the United States.

Samsung TV Plus already featured TelevisaUnivision offerings, and the addition of ViX channels expands the selection available to users. Takashi Nakano, Senior Director of Content and Business Development at Samsung TV Plus, emphasizes that their FAST/AVOD offer is a top destination for Spanish language content. He expresses excitement about the collaboration with TelevisaUnivison and the expansion of programming options for viewers.

The ViX channel lineup is now accessible to millions of Samsung TV Plus users in the US. Channels such as Noticias Univision 24/7, Zona TUDN, Rebelde, Cine de Oro, Aqui y Ahora, Cine de Retro, Galanes, Pequenos Gigantes, Como Dice El Dicho, and Las 3 Marias are now available. Existing TelevisaUnivision Samsung TV Plus offerings include Novelas de Romance, Villanos de Novela, JaJaJa, and Grandes Parejas.

Adam Waltuch, Executive Vice President of Global Distribution and Streaming Partnerships at TelevisaUnivision, comments that this deal extends the reach of their ViX channels and offers consumers even more Spanish-language entertainment options. He mentions that this launch further expands the momentum for ViX and allows them to deliver content to their audience across various touchpoints.

As one of the first FAST platforms from a device manufacturer, Samsung TV Plus has grown to include over 2,200 channels globally, featuring thousands of shows and movies on-demand. The service is available on over 500 million devices worldwide, including TVs and mobile devices.

(Definitions: FAST – Free Ad-supported Streaming TV, AVOD – Advertising Video on Demand)

Sources:

– [Source article]