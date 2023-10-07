Telegram and YouTube Committed to Removing Child Pornography and Violent Content

Instant messaging platform Telegram and video-sharing platform YouTube have responded to notices issued the government of India requesting the immediate removal of child pornography, child sexual abuse material, and violent content from their platforms. Both platforms have stated their commitment to complying with the Information Technology Act and any related notices issued law enforcement. Telegram employs an automated system to proactively scan and remove pornographic and abusive material, while YouTube has removed over 94,000 channels and 2.5 million videos for violating child safety policies between April and June.

The notices were issued the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology following reports of pornographic and violent content, including child sexual abuse material, being freely available on Telegram in India. An investigation ET revealed that such content is widely disseminated through public and private channels on the platform. The content is often shared through links to videos and photos hosted on Chinese cloud platforms. The government has also reached out to X, formerly known as Twitter, and requested the removal of pornographic and abusive material.

Telegram has emphasized the use of its automated BOT system to identify and remove explicit material, and also relies on user reports to swiftly address any violations. The platform maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards child sexual abuse material and underscores its commitment to working with experts to provide the best protections for minors and families. YouTube also expresses its zero-tolerance policy and its dedication to collaborating with internal and external partners to safeguard minors and families.

Sources: ET Telecom