The Game-Changing Feature of Telegram that Solves the Audio Dilemma

For millions of Spanish-speaking individuals, WhatsApp voice messages are both a useful and sometimes bothersome tool, depending on the situation. Voice messages allow us to continue a conversation without typing on the keyboard, which is particularly practical when our hands are occupied or we cannot stop to write.

However, WhatsApp voice messages also have their detractors, as they can be annoying and time-consuming for the recipient. Most people can read faster than it takes to listen to an audio clip, not to mention the background noise and pauses that are not present in a text message.

Now, one of WhatsApp’s main rivals, Telegram, may have found a solution to this problem that can satisfy both parties allowing us to send voice messages without disturbing those who prefer reading.

Voice-to-Text Functionality

Telegram’s latest update includes the capability to transcribe voice and video messages directly into text. Therefore, instead of playing the audio message, we can simply read what the other person wants to convey.

The process is straightforward. When someone sends us an audio message on Telegram, a new button with an arrow and the letter ‘A’ will appear. By tapping on it, Telegram’s algorithms will analyze the sound and present a text message with the transcribed content. Thus, there is no need to play the audio to understand the message.

Furthermore, since the result is text-based, it is also possible to translate the audio into other languages. For example, if someone sends us an audio message in a language we are not entirely familiar with, we can ensure we have accurately understood the message.

Initially, this feature was exclusive to Telegram Premium users, requiring a monthly subscription fee of €3.19 or an annual fee of €23.99 to access this and other exclusive features, such as Stories and the ability to set limits on duplicate chats and channels. However, the great news is that this functionality is now available to all users completely free of charge. The only limitation for non-Premium users is that they can transcribe only two audio messages per week, whereas Premium users enjoy unlimited access to this feature.

In addition to this groundbreaking feature, the latest Telegram update also brings improvements to channel discovery with the “similar channels” function. While WhatsApp introduced channels as well, Telegram took the lead and made the most out of this feature.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How do I transcribe voice messages on Telegram?



A: When you receive a voice message, simply tap on the button with an arrow and the letter ‘A’ to transcribe the audio into text.

Q: Can I translate voice messages into other languages on Telegram?



A: Yes, since the transcribed content is in text format, you can use translation tools to translate the audio message into other languages.

Q: Is the voice-to-text functionality in Telegram available for free?



A: Yes, the voice-to-text feature is now available for all Telegram users at no cost. However, non-Premium users will have a limitation of transcribing only two audio messages per week.

