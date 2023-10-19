The Open Network Foundation and Blockchain.com Join Forces to Enhance Crypto Accessibility on Telegram

The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation) and Blockchain.com have formed a partnership to make cryptocurrency more accessible within the Telegram ecosystem. Telegram, with over 800 million monthly active users, will now be able to seamlessly integrate crypto functionality into its platform.

As part of this collaboration, Blockchain.com users will also enjoy an incentive program. Users who purchase $20 worth of Toncoin (TON/USD) on the platform will receive an additional $5 worth of Toncoin. This program aims to encourage more users to explore and engage with the Toncoin ecosystem.

The TON Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Switzerland, established in 2023 with the aim of advancing the Web3 ecosystem within Telegram. Toncoin is the native cryptocurrency of the TON network and will be available for trading in multiple currency pairs, including GBP, USD, and EUR.

Blockchain.com is a platform that caters to both retail customers and institutional players in the crypto industry, offering a range of services and tools to manage cryptocurrencies.

This collaboration will allow Telegram users to seamlessly manage their cryptocurrencies and participate in buying, selling, and trading activities, making it as simple as sending a text message. Furthermore, Toncoin will gain exposure to the 90 million wallets hosted Blockchain.com, providing users with an easy gateway to buy and sell their cryptocurrencies.

In addition to this partnership, the TON Foundation has recently introduced TON Space, a self-custody cryptocurrency wallet integrated into Telegram’s settings menu. This feature will become a default option in the menu starting in November 2023, further enhancing the accessibility of cryptocurrencies for Telegram users.

The TON Foundation has also set its sights on setting a world record for the fastest blockchain through a live event on October 31, 2023. This event aims to showcase the potential of The Open Network and raise awareness of its capabilities.

This partnership between the TON Foundation and Blockchain.com marks a significant step in expanding crypto accessibility on Telegram. With the integration of Toncoin and the user-friendly features offered Blockchain.com, engaging with cryptocurrencies on Telegram will become easier and more widespread.

Sources: The Open Network Foundation, Blockchain.com