Telegram Introduces Exciting New Features for Users

Telegram, the popular instant messaging application, has recently unveiled a range of exciting updates for its users. These new features aim to enhance user experience and provide greater functionality within the app. Whether you’re a long-time user or new to the platform, here is everything you need to know about the latest updates on Telegram.

One of the standout additions is the ability to quote specific parts of messages when replying to chats. This feature allows users to provide contextual and accurate responses referencing a particular section of a conversation. Simply tap (or hold on iOS) the text, “hold and drag” to select the desired text, and then tap ‘Quote’. By tapping on the quote, users are instantly taken to the exact location of the message within the chat.

In addition to quoting messages, Telegram now offers the option to add formatting to quotes. This means users can stylize their quoted text to make it stand out or emphasize certain points. Multiple quotes are also supported, allowing for more comprehensive and effective replies.

Furthermore, there have been enhancements made to link previews. Users can now customize the size and placement of preview images, ensuring a visually pleasing experience. In cases where multiple links are available, users can choose which one to preview tapping anywhere in the preview. This makes it easier to navigate and access content shared through links.

Telegram’s updates also extend to its Stories feature. Users can now rewind or fast-forward video clips within Stories pressing and holding on the screen and sliding left or right. This added functionality provides greater control over the content shared in stories, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

Other notable updates include new tabs in the menu for easy access to reply, forward, and link settings. Premium users have the option to customize the color of their name, links, and replies, allowing for a more personalized look. Additionally, paid users can choose an icon that will be incorporated into a pattern when replying or quoting chats, creating a unique backdrop.

With these exciting new features, Telegram continues to prioritize user experience and aims to provide a versatile and engaging messaging platform.

